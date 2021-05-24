Contrasting Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) & Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -616.20% -176.15% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.12% -38.70%

This table compares Vaccinex and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $630,000.00 105.22 -$28.85 million N/A N/A Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.69 million ($1.71) -6.64

Vaccinex has higher revenue and earnings than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vaccinex and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vaccinex currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.43%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Vaccinex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vaccinex is more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Vaccinex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Vaccinex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific molecule based on natural killer T (NKT) vaccine platform for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for treating plantar warts. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of its product candidates for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts in Japan, including VP-102; and a license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatological oncology indications. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

