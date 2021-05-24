Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LUN. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.74.

TSE:LUN opened at C$13.12 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

