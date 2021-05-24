Lundin Mining Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.74.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$13.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.46.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

