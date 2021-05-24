Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HHFA. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.33 ($25.10).

ETR:HHFA opened at €21.66 ($25.48) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.26 ($15.60) and a twelve month high of €22.62 ($26.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.28.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

