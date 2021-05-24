CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €65.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

ETR COP opened at €66.20 ($77.88) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 52 week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.35.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

