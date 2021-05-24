Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price objective on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$1.90 price target on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of FOM opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$368.51 million and a PE ratio of -139.33.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foran Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.