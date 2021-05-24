Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €79.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.73 ($91.45).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €67.84 ($79.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion and a PE ratio of -274.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.26. Basf has a 12-month low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.