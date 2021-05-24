Esports Technologies, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies’ (NASDAQ:EBET) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 25th. Esports Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 15th. The total size of the offering was $14,400,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of EBET opened at $21.79 on Monday. Esports Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

