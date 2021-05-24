Partner Communications (PTNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $861.12 million, a P/E ratio of 157.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

