Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $91.73 on Monday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

