Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.26%. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RRGB opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

