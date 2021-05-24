Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NYSE WMS opened at $112.09 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

