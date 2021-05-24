Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ANVS opened at $60.00 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

