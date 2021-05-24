Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $139.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.23.

SYNA opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $86,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

