Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

RC opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

