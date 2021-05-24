ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of VIXY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $36.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter.

