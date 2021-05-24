Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Ajax Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:AJX opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.