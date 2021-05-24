CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTRE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. 1,322,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,003. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.