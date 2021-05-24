Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Acquires £1,935 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09).

ITV stock opened at GBX 128.70 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.02.

ITV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

