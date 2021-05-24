Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Insider Purchases £19,835.20 in Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider Kevin Freeguard purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £19,835.20 ($25,914.82).

GATC stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Monday. Gattaca plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The stock has a market cap of £49.08 million and a P/E ratio of -44.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.60.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Gattaca from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

