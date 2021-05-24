Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $214.24 on Monday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

