Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Itamar Medical Ltd. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itamar Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITMR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

ITMR opened at $21.17 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $341.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

