Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

GAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GAU stock opened at C$1.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$363.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

