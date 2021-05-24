Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

PRIM stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

