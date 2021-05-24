Insider Selling: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Sells £890,000 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,556 ($46.46) on Monday. Schroders plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,574.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,411.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

