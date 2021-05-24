Credit Suisse Group Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$131.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.32.

CM stock opened at C$135.35 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$81.35 and a 12 month high of C$135.73. The firm has a market cap of C$60.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$117.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

