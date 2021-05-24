Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$1.20 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.73.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.02.

BBD.B stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 0.42. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

