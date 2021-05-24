The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$79.33.

TSE:BNS opened at C$79.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$50.17 and a 52-week high of C$80.34. The company has a market cap of C$95.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

