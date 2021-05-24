Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.83.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$10.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.