Head to Head Contrast: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) & VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Unitil alerts:

This table compares Unitil and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 8.41% 9.22% 2.49% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Unitil and VivoPower International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $418.60 million 2.00 $32.20 million $2.15 25.83 VivoPower International $48.70 million 1.93 -$5.10 million ($0.12) -58.00

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International. VivoPower International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Unitil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Unitil has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.6, indicating that its share price is 360% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unitil and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 1 1 0 0 1.50 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unitil presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Summary

Unitil beats VivoPower International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.