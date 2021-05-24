Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.49.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

