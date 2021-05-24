Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TOL opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

