NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NVIDIA stock opened at $599.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.97.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

