Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $547.09 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITRN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

