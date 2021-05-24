Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OOMA opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.
