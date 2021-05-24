$766.43 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $766.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $209.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BYD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 999,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

