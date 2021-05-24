$492.89 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $492.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $511.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $434.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.18.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. 1,649,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Splunk by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.