$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,884. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

