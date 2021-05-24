$134.83 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to announce sales of $134.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.74 million to $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. 299,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,847. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

