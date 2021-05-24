Velas Price Reaches $0.0870 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $184.88 million and approximately $557,923.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001101 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001584 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.