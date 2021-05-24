Royale Finance Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1.20 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00399866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00051729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00184213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003288 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.00772181 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

