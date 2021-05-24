Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will announce sales of $121.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the highest is $122.50 million. Proto Labs posted sales of $106.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $488.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.40 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.20 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $534.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Proto Labs stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 972,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.11. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $64,608,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.