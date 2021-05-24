Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

REG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.36. 1,064,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.