Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post sales of $65.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.25 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $259.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.84. 354,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.38 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Information Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.