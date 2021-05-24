Razor Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $382,547.00 (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $382,547.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Razor Network has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.98 or 0.00866496 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,425,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

