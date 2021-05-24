Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Leidos stock remained flat at $$102.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 470,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,363. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Leidos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $15,242,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.