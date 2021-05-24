Brokerages Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to post $105.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Frank’s International posted sales of $86.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 212,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 643,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $790.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

