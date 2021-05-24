Refereum Market Capitalization Achieves $52.28 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Refereum has a total market cap of $52.28 million and $56,666.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00867046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.64 or 0.08624799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00080907 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

