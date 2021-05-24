DDKoin Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $18,208.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008608 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002673 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

