Terra Trading 68.3% Lower This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Terra has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $823.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra has traded 68.3% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00013561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 969,711,785 coins and its circulating supply is 392,049,042 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

